Transport Minister inspects first lot of buses under premium prebooking service aimed at reducing pollution in Capital

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the first lot of buses launched under the premium bus aggregator scheme, and said it was a “giant leap towards a pollution-free Delhi”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme was introduced in November last year with the aim of reducing intra-city usage of private vehicles and ultimately curbing pollution by introducing intra-city premium buses. The scheme, which will allow passengers to prebook bus rides, is expected to be rolled out in the Capital soon.

Mr. Gahlot inspected the first lot of buses, supplied by Uber, at the Rajghat bus depot. “This service is designed to offer a superior commuting experience with comfort, safety, and convenience at its core. This will not only help reduce traffic congestion, but also contribute to our broader goal of cleaner, greener Delhi,” he said.

Under the scheme, licence holders will be permitted to determine bus routes as per demand. A minimum of nine passengers at a time can be ferried on the pre-booked buses, and fares will be dynamic, but not lower than the rates charged by Delhi Transport Corporation’s air-conditioned buses.

Only pre-booked digital ticketing will be permissible in these buses, with no physical tickets issued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.