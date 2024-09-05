GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport Minister inspects first lot of buses under premium prebooking service aimed at reducing pollution in Capital

Published - September 05, 2024 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot inspected the Uber premium buses at Rajghat bus depot on Wednesday.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot inspected the Uber premium buses at Rajghat bus depot on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected the first lot of buses launched under the premium bus aggregator scheme, and said it was a “giant leap towards a pollution-free Delhi”.

The Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme was introduced in November last year with the aim of reducing intra-city usage of private vehicles and ultimately curbing pollution by introducing intra-city premium buses. The scheme, which will allow passengers to prebook bus rides, is expected to be rolled out in the Capital soon.

Mr. Gahlot inspected the first lot of buses, supplied by Uber, at the Rajghat bus depot. “This service is designed to offer a superior commuting experience with comfort, safety, and convenience at its core. This will not only help reduce traffic congestion, but also contribute to our broader goal of cleaner, greener Delhi,” he said.

Under the scheme, licence holders will be permitted to determine bus routes as per demand. A minimum of nine passengers at a time can be ferried on the pre-booked buses, and fares will be dynamic, but not lower than the rates charged by Delhi Transport Corporation’s air-conditioned buses.

Only pre-booked digital ticketing will be permissible in these buses, with no physical tickets issued.

Published - September 05, 2024 01:19 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.