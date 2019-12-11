Transport Minister flags off 100 more buses under cluster scheme

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday flagged off 100 more buses to be operated under the cluster scheme at the Rajghat bus depot here.

The fourth lot

The vehicles constitute the fourth lot from a consolidated number of 1,000 semi low-floor buses which began being delivered in October this year, the government said.

“These are 37-seater buses. All the buses have hydraulic lifts for the convenience of differently abled, 14 panic buttons, and three CCTV cameras,” the statement said.

The government said 20 buses from the new lot will ply between Uttam Nagar and Terminal 2 of the Delhi Airport and from the IGI Airport to the Inderlok metro station respectively.

Bus routes

Similarly, 19 buses will ply between Lumpura Border and the Old Delhi railway station, 16 between Tilak Nagar and Dorala Border, 10 between the Narela Terminal and the Delhi Secretariat, 8 buses between Holambi Kalan JJ Colony and Shivaji Stadium in addition to 7 from Ketwara Village to the Old Delhi Railway Station. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had flagged off 100 such buses last month, was accused by the BJP of “trying to hide his failures” in relation to the city’s transport sector before the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by introducing “100-100” buses in spurts.

‘Why not DTC?’

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned why the government was “giving more importance” to private buses instead of inducting vehicles into the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

“Why has no bus been included in the DTC’s fleet in 58 months,” asked Delhi BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kanth.