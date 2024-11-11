Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announces two new bus routes for outer Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday announced the launch of two new bus routes in outer Delhi, which will help students from villages reach schools easily.

“By introducing the new routes 892 STL and 892 SPL, and increasing bus frequency on route 716, we are working to make public transport more accessible for everyone, especially for residents in villages and outer Delhi areas. The launch of bus route 892 SPL is aimed at helping school-going students and daily commuters in underserved areas by offering clean, efficient, and eco-friendly travel options,” he said.

The Minister said that the government’s goal is to ensure a smoother, more reliable commute for all, connecting communities and making daily travel easier for Delhiites.

When operational, Route 892 STL will serve the nearby areas of Nanak Heri, Badu Sarai, Kanganheri, and Chhawla. According to a press release issued by the government. the route will start from Nanak Heri and end at Dwarka Sector-10, spanning approximately 19km.

Route 892 SPL will run from Dhoolsiras village to Chhawla School over a distance of 6.5 km. To accommodate students’ schedules, there will be two trips in the morning and two in the afternoon, the government said.