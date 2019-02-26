Transport, infrastructure sectors lagging behind

The Delhi government’s transport and road infrastructure projects were lagging behind other departments like education and social welfare when it came to meeting targets set by the Outcome Budget 2018-2019, shows the status report presented in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

While presenting the status report of the Outcome Budget 2018-2019 till December 31, 2018, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said most projects were on track but those that were off-track were “largely due to the fact that services are not under the elected government’s control”.

In the education sector, the government’s directorates of education, higher education and technical education managed to be on track on 74%, 86% and 79% respectively of their critical indicators.

Nursery seats

The Directorate of Education (DoE) managed to fill 95% of total nursery seats and has added 301 schools that offer nursery classes in 2018-2019.

However, it was not able to fill any of the sanctioned posts for aayas.

The report said the target was not achieved as the tender for hiring 790 aayas have not been floated due to the time taken in finalising recruitment rules.

The report also showed that the target of having an average of 20 functional computers per school was not met.

The DoE surpassed its own targets when it came to Class X and Class XII results, with 69% and 90.64% students passing respectively as against targets of 60% and 89%.

However, the percentage of students scoring above 33% marks shows that in Class VI, VII and VIII only 46.6%, 53.58% and 57.19% got above 33% as against a target of 70%.

The Health Department was on track on 83% of its critical indicators at the end of December.

However, one of the government’s flagship projects, the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, was far from meeting its target of 530 clinics with only 189 functional.

The average number of patients per day per AAMC was 94 as opposed to the target of 130.

In terms of infrastructure, the report showed that the strengthening of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) roads that have a right of way less than 30 metres, for which an amount of ₹10,000 lakh had been allocated, could only be furthered by 10%.

The percentage of road stretches where construction was completed as per the deadline went from their status of 40% in 2017-2018 to 50% as opposed to the target of 100%.

Zero progress

There was zero progress in terms of street-scaping and beautification intended on 22 PWD roads.

Not even a single one of 150 LED screens that were to be installed has been materialised.

The repair and rehabilitation of bridges and flyovers, for which ₹2,500 lakh had been allocated was not taken up.

Meanwhile, the performance of Delhi government’s Transport Department was the lowest with 57% of the indicators being on track. Buses plied by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) saw the average daily ridership go down to 29.91 lakh from 31.03 lakh in 2017-2018.

The target was increasing it to 32.93 lakh. The per day earnings of DTC buses went down from ₹5,931 lakh to ₹5,846 lakh.

The Transport Department issued 35.38 lakh pollution under control (PUC) certificates up to December 31, 2018, against the target of 51 lakh during the financial year.

The number of challans issued by the department for not having valid PUCs during the period was 24,171 as compared to the target of 29,000.