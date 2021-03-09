‘Transport Dept. and PWD miss cut-off’

Target was 75% on critical indicators

Both the Transport Department and the Public Works Department (PWD) failed to reach the cut-off target of 75% progress in critical indicators, according to the Outcome Budget 2020-21.

Twenty-four programmes related to the Transport sector were included in the exercise. These were divided into 248 output/outcome indicators of which 34 were critical indicators. The department was on track regarding 24 (71%) of these.

Last year, according to the Outcome Budget 2019-20, the department was on track regarding 50 or 47% of the total 106 critical indicators and off track regarding 56 or 53% of them.

Due to the suspension of bus services from March 31, 2020 to May 18, 2020 given the COVID lockdown, the Budget stated, the performance of the public transport system was deemed to have been “affected.”

Thirty-seven programs related to the PWD were included in the exercise. These were divided into 446 output/outcome indicators of which 52 were critical indicators. PWD was on track regarding 38 (73%) of these.