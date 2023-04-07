Transpersons say police rounding them up on pretext of G-20 security

April 07, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

Transpersons who earn their living at traffic signals in parts of south-west Delhi, including Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh and Dwarka, have accused the police of arbitrarily arresting them over the past week on the pretext of security preparations for the G-20 summit.

Bella, a transperson, said a police officer in Sector 23, Dwarka, told her that transpersons weren’t allowed to beg at traffic signals as foreign dignitaries were visiting the city.

Rudrani Chettri, who runs a shelter for transpersons in the city, said she had received a call from the police telling her not to let transpersons out of her shelter home. Ayesha, a transperson, said she was arrested minutes after she reached a traffic signal in Sector 9, Dwarka.

When contacted, the Delhi police did not offer a comment.

However, a senior police officer said while they have not arrested any transperson in the area, they removed some transpersons from traffic signals in Dwarka based on the complaints of harassment by commuters.

“Keeping in mind the safety of foreign dignitaries visiting the city, we are also taking action to maintain law and order in the area,” the officer added.

Another officer said removing beggars from ‘beggar-free’ zones was a routine exercise.

(With inputs from Samridhi Tewari)