Dr. Shubha Bansal, Eye Surgeon at Gurugram Civil Hospital

“Our jawans are guarding our borders. There is a sense of fear if one of them is killed. But, this does not mean that they run away from their duty. As a doctor, I took an oath to serve people, and this is the opportunity to fulfil it,” said Shubha Bansal, when asked whether she was worried about herself and her family when told to collect samples of COVID-19 suspects.

Dr. Bansal, like her colleagues from orthopaedic and dental departments, was entrusted with the job of sample collection of the suspects for 24 hours at Sector 10 Civil Hospital. “Sample collection involves the maximum risk. However, we were provided with all necessary protective gear, suits and equipment. You need to remain available for 24 hours and can be called at any time for sample collection,” said 42-year-old Dr. Bansal. The transition was not easy for her. She is grateful to her colleagues from the ENT department to come forward to help. She also watched YouTube videos to prepare herself for the job.

Now, she is involved in the screening of COVID-19 suspects based on their travel history and symptoms on a regular basis. She said that she wore a double-layered mask and the suspects also wore masks and were made to keep a safe distance during screening. Leaves of all doctors had been cancelled, she said.

She, however, faced a bigger challenge at the household front with her domestic help not turning up for work due to lockdown. Dr. Bansal said her husband, Rahul Bhargava, director of bone marrow department, Fortis Hospital, had a very hectic schedule and was not able to help her in household chores. “I cannot ask him to do the dishes. He is so busy,” chuckled Dr. Bansal. Her son, she said, was too young to help her.