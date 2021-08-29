Transgenders get separate toilets at Delhi Metro

In order to make metro accessible for transgender passengers, Delhi Metro has designated its existing toilets meant only for disabled commuters to be accessible for the transgenders too.

With a view to make metro accessible for transgender passengers, the DMRC has allowed them to use toilets which were till now meant only for disabled commuters, officials said on Sunday.

Transgender commuters who wish to use gender-based toilet as per self-identified gender can also continue to do so, they said.

At present, Delhi Metro has 347 such separate toilets across its stations, a senior official said.

"In its efforts to provide safe space and prevent gender discrimination against transgenders, Delhi Metro on a priority basis has designated its existing toilets meant only for 'Divyangjans' so far, to be accessible for the transgenders too," the DMRC said in a statement.

To guide transgenders to these toilets, bilingual signages (English and Hindi both), along with symbols for both categories – 'Persons with Disability' and 'Transgenders' – have been installed adjacent to these toilets.

The provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, mandates adequate welfare measures for the transgender persons at all public buildings including public toilet facilities.

The DelhiMetro network spans about 390 km with 285 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).