Transfer me, wife to prison outside Delhi: Sukesh to L-G

Sukesh Chandrashekhar | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, has written to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena requesting to be shifted to “any other jail” outside Delhi along with his wife, who is also lodged in the same prison. In his letter, sent to the L-G on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrashekhar alleged a threat to himself and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

“My client has received constant threats to withdraw complaints against Satyender Jain, Arvind Kejriwal, and Kailash Gahlot,” Mr. Chandrashekhar’s lawyer Ashok Kumar Singh said, adding that pressure was being put on Ms. Paul to convince her husband to withdraw his complaint.

The alleged conman had earlier this month charged, in a letter written to the L-G, that he paid ₹10 crore to Mr. Jain as “protection money” and “contributed more than ₹50 crore” to AAP for an “important party post”. When reached for a comment, AAP did not respond.