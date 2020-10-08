Transcript collection long drawn out, say DU graduates

They complain of lack of information on varsity’s website

Delhi University graduates, who queued up at the South Campus on Wednesday to collect transcripts, complained of the process being long drawn and time-consuming specially with several of them applying to universities abroad.

Stating that one is required to visit the centre “at least four to five times” before the transcript is ready, they also complained of the lack of information on the varsity’s website regarding the process.

While last month the university had informed the Delhi High Court that it was “willing to devise a mechanism for urgent requests,” several of those lined up at the centre were unaware of the direction.

Vaani Sharma (name changed), who graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in 2018, said: “I have not looked up for the online method yet and anyway DU has been fairly unreliable with technology. This is the fourth time I am coming to this centre. The list of documents provided is also vague and everyday they ask for a new document.”

The Lucknow resident added: “There is a lot of miscommunication. Nowhere on the website is it mentioned that the centre will remain open on alternate days. I visited the centre on Tuesday only to find it shut. This is very difficult for someone like me who is not a city resident.”

Multiple trips

For Anil Kumar, a resident of Palam, who was at the window to collect his son’s transcript, it was his fifth visit. “My son graduated from Ram Lal Anand college in 2013 and now we need the transcript as he is applying abroad. Nothing seems to move here unless one makes multiple trips. If we are coming after a month to collect it, then at least keep the thing ready. Usually transcripts are needed urgently. What is the point of making someone wait for two months?”

Mr. Kumar added, “Even government work is done online these days. Instead here we wait endlessly.”

Vandana Sapra, who graduated from Sri Venkateswara college in 2019 said: “As of now I have not come across any online mode. I paid the fees online but for submission and attestation of documents we had to come to the campus. It has been a month since I paid the fees and now I have been asked to wait for sometime before I can collect the transcript.”

Saloni Singh (name changed) waiting for her daughter’s transcript added: “My daughter, who graduated in 2018, studied life sciences and now wants to apply abroad. We live in north Delhi and it is a hassle to keep making trips to South Campus for the transcript. But we do not have any other option at the moment. We are also not aware of any provision to apply for online transcripts and hence did not apply for the same.”

In its affidavit to the Delhi HC, the university had said that an online mechanism could not be devised for those who graduated before 2017 as printing of degrees had already been undertaken and sent to the respective colleges.

High Court order

The HC in its September 28 order had said, “Let the mechanism devised for issuance of urgent transcripts and the details thereof be placed on record before the next date of hearing.”

The varsity had also informed the court that out of a total of 1,788 applications received with an urgency request, 1,728 degree certificates had already been issued and 450 online degree certificates are being generated on a daily basis.