Train’s luggage-cum-generator coach catches fire at New Delhi station

A luggage-cum-generator car attached to the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express caught fire at New Delhi railway station on Friday afternoon. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Railways spokesperson said that the fire broke out in the rear power car of the train around 1.40 p.m. The fire brigade reached the spot site and the blaze was extinguished.

A Delhi Fire Service officer said that a call was received at 1.57 p.m. from platform number 8 of New Delhi railway station. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Arvind Singh, who was at the platform, said that the fire started five minutes after the train halted at the platform. The flames went so high that it was touching the tin shade of the platform.

“Fearing for their lives, passengers immediately vacated the train. Railway staff swung into action and detached the generator car from the train,” said Mr. Singh. After fire department doused the flames completely and ended the cooling operation, the train departed for Nizamuddin railway station where a power car was attached to it. The train then left for Kerala’s Kochuvalli, its final destination.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the matter. Luggage, including two motorcycles, which were stored in the generator car were gutted in the fire,” said a railway officer.