Training teachers will turn MCD schools world-class: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister address MCD teachers who returned from five-day exposure visit

August 06, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Education Minister Atishi the day is not far that people will choose MCD schools over private ones for their children’s primary education.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi the day is not far that people will choose MCD schools over private ones for their children’s primary education. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party is working on developing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools on the lines of those under the Delhi government.

Stating that the day is not far when people will choose MCD schools over private ones for their children’s primary education, Ms. Atishi stressed on creating a positive learning environment and adopting new methods of teaching and learning.

She was addressing MCD teachers who had returned from a five-day exposure visit to educational institutes across the country, organised by the Delhi government’s State Council of Educational Research and Training.

“Your efforts will bring about transformation in the lives of the millions of children. The training will give you the confidence and enthusiasm to become a leader that will turn MCD schools into world-class institutions,” the Minister said.

Noting that the contribution of mentor teachers has been instrumental in bringing an “education revolution” in Delhi government schools, she said AAP was now empowering them to lead the reforms in MCD schools. “We hope that these mentors will create a fantastic learning atmosphere in their classrooms and introduce innovative teaching and learning methods to their fellow teachers.”

Since coming to power in the civic body last year, AAP has said that it is determined to ensure the professional development of MCD teachers, so as to bring its schools at par with those run by the Delhi government.

