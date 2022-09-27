Training programme on cyber forensic launched by Rohini FSL

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 27, 2022 01:24 IST

A forensic van | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Rohini’s forensic science laboratory launched its first training programme on the basics of cyber forensic for police personnel on Monday.

The day-long programme, titled ‘Basics of Cyber Forensic and Seizure and Collection of Digital Exhibits from the Scene of Crime,’ was conducted by the Cyber Forensic Laboratory-cum-Training Centre Wing of the FSL under the scheme of Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deepa Verma, director of the laboratory, said caution should be exercised while collecting digital evidence. “One should be well-versed with managing such evidence. They should be able to recognise, identify, seize and secure digital evidence without losing valuable information,” Ms. Verma said.

“A computer system and its components are valuable in any evidence of investigation. The hardware, software, photos, image files and recognised information connected with the computer system are all potential evidence,” Sanjeev Gupta, Head of Crime Scene said.

