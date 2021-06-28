Training course launched to tackle possible third wave

New Delhi

5,000 individuals will be trained in COVID-related care

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday launched a certificate course for health assistants, also known as community nursing assistants, to train 5,000 individuals in COVID-related care.

The course, which was announced earlier this month, has been launched with an aim to tackle a possible third wave and once trained, these people will assist doctors and nurses in treating patients.

The two-week long course launched by Delhi government will include 500 trainees in the first batch, who will be taught about life support, heart functioning, COVID-care, blood testing, sampling, first aid, home care and other procedures.

“The trainees will be taught how to measure oxygen, blood pressure, how to inject medicines as well,” an official statement said. The two-week long course is divided into two stages: The first week will be demonstrative training while in the second week, trainees will receive a practical experience.

Nine hospitals have been roped in to train them and the Delhi government has disbursed ₹5 crore for this initiative. “We want to create a model youth force in Delhi which will be equipped with all the basic skills and knowledge to fight any medical crisis. Not only will our youth be prepared to fight any crisis, they will also be able to provide medical assistance to their family and people in their community,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“Within a matter of four days, 1.5 lakh people applied to be a part of this training programme. This indicates that people are enthusiastic to be a part of this course and learn. We plan on scaling this and making it a long-term, ongoing initiative,” he added.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also present, further stated that this course is extremely important to tackle any medical crisis in the future. “This course will be able to provide individuals with employment opportunities considering there is an increasing need of health assistants in hospitals who will be able to assist nurses and doctors,” Mr. Jain said.