Traffickers using women, children to smuggle drugs into city: police

Fear of police raids and frequent crackdowns have forced traffickers to devise ingenious methods of smuggling drugs into the city. They are now using cars with women and children as decoys to push the contraband into the national capital, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav told The Hindu.

Speaking about ‘Operation Kavach’, Delhi Police’s drive against drugs launched in May this year, Mr. Yadav said a string of successful raids has forced the smugglers to move smaller quantities of the contraband through cars.

“We caught some cars along Delhi’s borders carrying contraband substances. Based on the interrogation of the suspects, we found that they have stopped using trucks to move large quantities of drugs and are instead using cars with women and children to hoodwink the police. We have alerted our teams and instructed them to check all vehicles entering the city properly,” he said.

Mr. Yadav said most of the marijuana in Delhi comes from the States of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. At the same time, heroin is smuggled from parts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Bareilly and Badaun, and from Neemuch and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh.

“Narcotic substances are supplied from parts of north-east India also. However, the biggest consignments always come from abroad through the sea route, after which they’re distributed across the country,” Mr. Yadav said.

Hot pursuit

Speaking about ‘Operation Kavach’, Mr. Yadav said the drive was started in May this year to conduct regular crackdowns on the drug trafficking networks.

As part of the operation, the police launched an offensive against the operations of 20-25 active drug peddlers. A total of 39 offenders were arrested following raids by 25 police teams comprising personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Crime Branch in various parts of the city.

In June, the police teams conducted 182 raids in one night, arresting 64 drug offenders, he added. Later that month, on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the police destroyed 15,000 kg of illegal drugs worth more than ₹2,200 crore in the international market.

“As per our information, the big traffickers have stopped bringing commercial quantities of the contraband into the Capital. It seems they have shifted their storehouses outside the city,” he said.

