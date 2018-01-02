Traffic woes for Delhiites on first day of New Year

The first day of the New Year brought traffic woes for Delhites as many roads were choked owing to New Year celebrations. More than one lakh people thronged the India Gate for festivities.

The closure of Lajpat Nagar flyover for maintenance work also contributed to the traffic chaos in south Delhi.

Posted on social media

Many frustrated commuters posted traffic complaints on Twitter and Facebook page of the Delhi Police to bring their attention to traffic snarls on certain routes and to warn others.

The situation was particularly bad around Connaught Place, India Gate, Khan Market and Defence Colony as multitudes overflowed onto the roads. Vehicles parked on the roadside made things worse.

The situation worsened to the extent that the traffic police had to turn to manual traffic management to clear blockages by switching off the signals on many roads.

Huge crowds were seen inside various Metro stations, including at Central Secretariat, ITO and Rajiv Chowk. Huge crowd swamped the Central Secretariat station prompting authorities to temporarily restrict movement of commuters through a few gates.

“I left my home one hour before to catch the train but I got stuck at Vikas Mark towards ITO. It took more than one hour to reach the railway station and I missed the train,” said Ajay Tiwari, a resident of Preet Vihar.

An unprecedented number of people visiting popular public spots like India Gate, Connaught Place, temples and gurudwaras, led to heavy vehicular traffic on almost all the roads, said a traffic policeman on duty at Rajiv Chowk. “We anticipated around 70,000 public gathering at India Gate but more than 2.5 lakh people visited the place on Monday. We have deployed around 100 traffic policemen around India Gate to manage traffic,” said Deependra Pathak, Special Commisioner of Police (traffic).

He added that people from Delhi-NCR started coming to India Gate as weather improved during afternoon. Due to the preparations of the ensuing Republic Day, several stretches around India Gate were blocked for traffic that led to haphazard parking.

Cops update commuters

He added that the traffic police was updating commuters via social media about traffic situation on various stretches. Every year, the traffic situation is similar, but this time it was worse. Scarcity of scheduled parking space led commuters to park their cars on roadside. We don’t have space for towed cars, said a traffic policeman. To control the situation, the police had to close a part of India Gate and the roads leading towards it when the number of people there surged to an unmanageable level.

The huge number of cars, lack of adequate parking facilities and haphazardly parked vehicles further deteriorated the situation.

The traffic situation was pathetic in New Delhi and central district.

Unruly parking led to chaos at Bhairon Marg and adjoining roads due to vast number of people converging at Pragati Maidan and Delhi zoo.

Ambulances were also found stuck up in heavy jams on some roads.