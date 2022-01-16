Traffic to be diverted for R-day parade rehearsal

NEW DELHI

16 January 2022 00:43 IST

The traffic around Rajpath and Vijay Chowk will be diverted for the Republic Day parade rehearsal from next week, the Delhi police said on Saturday in its traffic advisory.

The rehearsal will be held on Raj Path on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The police said that during the rehearsal, traffic will be restricted at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The route through Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed.

Advertising

Advertising

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and go to C-Hexagon via Rajpath. The police added that traffic police personnel will be deployed at all intersections to help commuters.