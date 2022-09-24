Traffic thrown out of gear as rain lashes city for second day in a row

Bumper-to-bumper traffic on Ring Road in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Traffic was thrown out of gear on Friday as several key road stretches were waterlogged after heavy rain for the second consecutive day in the Capital. The BJP lashed out at the Delhi government over the lack of monsoon preparedness and the state of the city’s drainage system.

The Delhi government was not available for comment on the BJP’s allegations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain over the next two days after which the monsoon is likely to reduce significantly across north-west India.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, waterlogging was observed on several routes, including Hanuman Setu on Shanti Van to Hanuman Mandir carriageway, Libaspur underpass, Maharani Bagh, Mehrauli towards Gurugram and Andheria Mor towards Vasant Kunj. The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid stretches including Nizamuddin bridge, Singhu Border and MB Road towards the Sainik Farms carriageway.

A Public Works Department (PWD) official said traffic movement slowed down mainly due to continuous rain and no major waterlogging was reported throughout the day.

According to the official, only 25 complaints regarding waterlogging were received on Friday and vulnerable points such as Minto Bridge and Pul Prahladpur underpass did not witness waterlogging.

Delhi received 72 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Safdarjung observatory, which is the base station for Delhi’s weather, received only 8 mm of rainfall between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The maximum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees below normal.

The rainfall helped cover Delhi’s rain deficit this season, which dropped from 35% before this spell of rain started, to 23%.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the Delhi government has been too busy “looting” the people, as a result of which it made no efforts to address the issues caused by incessant rain. Raising the issue of people being stuck in traffic for hours, Mr. Gupta said that it was a result of the Delhi government not removing silt from major drains in time.