Traffic snarls in several places during Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Police warns residents

The Delhi Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory on the arrangements made for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, and cautioned residents of traffic congestion at several places.

The Kanwar Yatra will commence on the first day of ‘sawan’ on Monday, and will culminate on August 2. Over 15 lakh devotees are expected to pass through the Capital in that time period and go onward to Haryana and Rajasthan via the Delhi border, the advisory said.

Traffic violation during the period of the devotee’s movement will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photographing or filming the violations, it added.

The devotees are expected to pass through several areas in the Capital including Apsara border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur T-point, ISBT flyover, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan and the exit from Rajokri Border into Haryana, the advisory said.

To ensure a smooth yatra for the devotees, heavy transport vehicles except city buses will be diverted by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH24, and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and towards GT Road via Apsra Border, it said.

The advisory also stated that heavy congestion was likely to occur on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-point and Mathura Road. The areas from NH8 to Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up till Rajokri Border were also likely to be choked. Devotees’ movements will also be observed in smaller number across several other locations in Delhi.

Commuters have been advised to plan their movements in advance to avoid inconvenience and delay. The advisory added that the traffic police have made arrangements to segregate the movements of the devotees from other commuters.

