Traffic snarl creates chaos in Mehrauli after bus gets stuck on road

Published - June 27, 2024 12:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A traffic snarl was reported in south Delhi’s Mehrauli after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus got stuck in a caved-in section of a road, police said, adding that the bus was soon removed and traffic movement resumed.

According to the police, there was construction work going on at the site related to a drainage system, and heavy vehicles had been requested not to ply on thar route. They added that they received several calls from the public regarding the same.

In a post on X, the police said, “Traffic is affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Mehrauli due to breakdown of a bus near Saket metro station. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from Mandi Village and adjoining areas are being diverted from Mandi Road towards Bandh Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg to reach MG Road and south Delhi, the statement added.

