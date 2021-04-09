Traffic police to open counters to collect fines

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 00:24 IST

Violators facing issues paying it online

The Delhi Traffic Police will collect dues for pending challans via cash as many individuals are not able to pay them through the online payment system, officials said on Thursday.

According to a circular released by the police on Thursday, the cash counter may be established in each circle on every Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 10.

“It has been observed that many individuals with pending challans are not able to pay their fines through the online payment system for various reasons. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has desired that the cash counter may be established in each circle on every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect the fine amount for pending challans,” it stated.

The sufficient number of enforcement officers may be deployed on the cash counters to compound the pending challans. The details of compounding notices may also be sent to notice branch traffic headquarters, Todapur, it said.

“All Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and ranges are hereby requested to implement this scheme with effect from April 10 onwards and direct all Assistant Commissioners of Police and traffic inspectors working under their control to advertise in this regard on the social media, platform such as Twitter, Facebook etc,” the circular said.