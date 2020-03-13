Traffic police personnel given masks, gloves

Delhi Traffic Police has issued instructions to its personnel and motorists on safety measures to be taken to protect themselves from COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The staff have been provided extra straws to be used with breath analysers during the alcohol tests.

Traffic police personnel have already been using masks due to the pollution in the Capital. After the outbreak of COVID-19, they have been strictly told to use masks during the public interaction, they said.

“Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been provided extra masks, straws and hand gloves. They have been asked to wash their hands if possible or use gloves. They have been instructed not to interact with people without wearing masks, especially during the alcometer tests,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N.C. Bundela said.

The personnel said that every individual are being given separate disposable straw during the alcometer test.

The department said it has adequate number of masks the officers can use as many as they require while on duty.

Delhi Police is also conducting a renewed drive on 18 congested corridors to prevent improper parking and ensure smooth flow of traffic, officials said on Thursday.

“This [drive] is required to make these corridors free from obstruction, which causes a delay in travel time. The public can dial helpline number 011-25844444 and report to the traffic police inconvenience caused on these stretches,” Mr. Bundela said.

On these corridors, coordinated exercises are being carried out to make them encroachment-free, the police said.

On January 11, the total number of prosecution on these corridors were 1,767, out of which prosecution for improper parking was 585, cases of vehicle being towed away was 92 and there were 1,090 miscellaneous prosecution, they said.