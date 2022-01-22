Traffic police issues advisory for Republic Day dress rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of the Republic Day parade rehearsal.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishor said that the parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 a.m. on Monday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium. It will enter from gate number 1 via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, round about Princess Palace, turn left towards Tilak Marg and turn right on “C” Hexagon.

For smooth passage of parade, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 p.m. on Saturday till the parade is over on Sunday. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 p.m. on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over. ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 a.m. on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium, the police said.

Police said that though there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station, yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance.

Movement of buses will also be curtailed on certain routes in the city. Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 a.m. till noon on Saturday, the advisory said.