Traffic movement hit as PM inaugurates Kartavya Path

Traffic movement was affected in and around the areas of India Gate and other parts of central Delhi amid the inauguration of Kartavya Path by the Prime Minister on Thursday.

DCP (Traffic - New Delhi Range) Aalap Patel said 450 traffic officials, 28 cranes, 50 bikes were on duty at the Kartavya Path to keep the traffic flowing.

Buses were diverted to another route from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to a large number of pedestrians

Visitors were asked not to bring their private vehicles, rather use DMRC buses and public transport to commute, however, two areas with a capacity of 300 and 500 cars as a parking lot was allocated near the venue.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities were also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the congested roads, the advisory had stated.

The DTC had been requested to organise a ‘park and ride’ facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon – Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN stadium, the advisory added.

However, heavy traffic was seen at Pandara Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Ashoka Road, Akbar Road, Firoz Shah Road, and Janpath Road between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Other areas that witnessed congestion were Moti Bagh crossing road, Bhikaji Cama Place, south foot of Lodhi flyover, Moolchand, Vikas Marg.

A traffic official said that most of the calls received about heavy congestion were from Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road and Shahjahan Road. But as per the congestions reported, necessary diversions were also made, he added.

Similarly, roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road also witnessed congestion.