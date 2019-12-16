Delhi

Traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj

“Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND,” Traffic police tweeted.

A day after violent protests in southeast Delhi against the new citizenship law, traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj on December 16 morning as part of precautionary measure, police said.

“Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk,” Traffic police tweeted.

The violence erupted in southeast Delhi following a protest against the controversial citizenship law.

