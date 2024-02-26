ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic likely to be hit at Delhi-Noida border in view of farmers' proposed tractor march

February 26, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Farmers have planned a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover on February 26

PTI

Delhi-Noida Chilla border. | Photo Credit: ANI

Traffic is likely to be affected at the Delhi-Noida border on February 26 in view of a proposed tractor march of farmers to the National Capital, officials said.

Farmers have planned a protest march on tractors via the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli toll plaza and Mahamaya flyover on Monday.

The Delhi Police has intensified checking at the border by putting up barricades.

There was heavy traffic at the Chilla border from Delhi towards Noida due to the checking.

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, intensive checking will be conducted by the Delhi Police as well as the district police by installing barriers at all the border points between the National Cand Noida, and traffic will be diverted in accordance with the situation.

The ongoing farmers' protest has also affected the traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border points between Delhi and Haryana.

On Saturday, the authorities partially reopened the Singhu and Tikri border points, almost two weeks after those were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march.

The two border points were sealed on February 13 as the protesting farmers from Punjab began their "Delhi Chalo" march to press the BJP-led Centre over their demands, including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march was thwarted by security personnel.

