Traffic hit during Swaraj cremation

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace for a few hours in some parts of the Capital as former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s last rites were performed on Wednesday.

Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Wednesday afternoon wherein they mentioned that traffic will remain affected near Lodhi Road due to Swaraj’s cremation. “Traffic will remain affected on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Moolchand flyover, Defence Colony flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and adjoining roads from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.,” they said in a statement.

Almost 2,000 police personnel were deployed across central Delhi and south-east Delhi to ensure that the funeral procession from BJP headquarters to Lodhi Road crematorium moved without any hitch, a senior officer said.

Commuters complain

Commuters complained of traffic movement as VIP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among other noted leaders across parties, reached the crematorium. The leader’s body was kept at the BJP headquarters and then taken to Lodhi crematorium where her last rites were performed.

A commuter, Ausaf Akhtar, who had to reach New Delhi Railway Station to catch a train to Patna, said he was stuck at Ashram for a few hours and was scared that he would miss his train.

Another commuter who did not wish to be identified said that she got stuck at Moolchand flyover as it was shut and had to walk till Lajpat Nagar metro station before taking a rickshaw to her home in Defence Colony.