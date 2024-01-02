Traffic goes haywire as city celebrates New Year; over 3,000 penalised

January 02, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

Traffic crawled on city roads on the first day of the New Year as people flocked to tourist spots and busy marketplaces for celebrations on Monday.

Massive crowds gathered at the India Gate, Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and Connaught Place circle, resulting in traffic chaos. Many took to social media to express concern over the chock-a-block situation.

According to the police, the roads leading to the Delhi zoo, Chhattarpur, Saket, Jhandewalan, Sarai Kale Khan and India Gate witnessed heavy rush of vehicles. Commuters also had a hard time entering and exiting Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations. An official said many people did not have smart cards or online tickets, which contributed to long queues.

New Year’s Eve

On Sunday night, Delhi Police issued more than 3,000 challans for traffic violations, impounded 215 vehicles and arrested six persons for drinking in the open and creating nuisance, officials said.

A senior police officer said 986 people were detained as a preventive measure in North East district on Sunday night. Some of them had a criminal record, the officer said.

According to official data, 147 challans were issued for triple riding, 948 for riding without a helmet, 1,447 for improper parking, 146 for driving on the wrong side and 94 for tinted glasses. The police issued 360 challans for drunk driving. The most cases of drunk driving were reported from Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar and Tilak Nagar.

The data showed that 2,129 people were challaned for drunk driving from December 16 to 31, a jump of close to eight times in such cases when compared with the same period in 2021. According to the official data, the police had issued 274 challans for the violation during the same period in 2021.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said they adopted zero tolerance against traffic violations and he had directed all SHOs to take strict action against those found performing stunts on bikes.

“On New Year’s Eve, we impounded 215 motorcycles for the violation of rules,” he said, adding that the police personnel worked in two shifts to prevent any untoward incident. The authorities had deployed over 10,000 security personnel to maintain law and order. Around 250 teams of policemen were stationed with breathalysers to check drunk driving. The police also took out a flag march in Connaught Place to monitor various pubs in the area on Sunday night. “There are many bars and restaurants in Connaught Place and a large number of people visit the area for celebrations,” a senior officer told The Hindu.