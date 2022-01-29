Traffic curbs in place in Capital for Beating Retreat

New Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements across crucial junctions in the city in view of the Beating Retreat ceremony, which will be held at Vijay Chowk on Saturday.

Joint CP (Traffic) Vivek Kishore said several traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. on January 29. While Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic, vehicular movement will not be allowed on stretches like Rafi Marg between roundabout Sunehri Masjid and roundabout Krishi Bhawan. Traffic at Raisina Road from roundabout Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk and at Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and “C” Hexagon will also remain closed.

“General public/motorists are advised to take alternate routes i.e Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ‘T’ Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, etc.,” the advisory stated.

DTC and other city buses will also be diverted from their normal routes during the same period. The advisory further stated that parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and “C” Hexagon, after 7 p.m.