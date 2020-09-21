Traffic advisory issued for Ashram Chowk

New Delhi

21 September 2020 23:51 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding traffic at Ashram Chowk due to the ongoing construction of an underpass and emergency repair work at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, officials said. The underpass is likely to be completed by April-May 2021 which will help in mitigating the current traffic congestion.

Ease congestion

Ashram Chowk, the intersection of Mathura Road and Ring Road, is one of the busiest crossings in South Delhi. On completion, the underpass will help in mitigating the current traffic congestion at Ashram Chowk by allowing traffic to pass through without stopping from Jangpura towards Sarita Vihar and from Sarita Vihar towards Jangpura, along Mathura Road, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

In order to ease congestion and reduce stoppage time at Ashram Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police of southern range suggests diversions and alternate routes.

“The vehicles on Ring Road, going towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Faridabad and approaching Ashram Chowk from Moolchand, can take a right turn onto Captian Gaur Marg from under the Lajpat Nagar flyover. They can then take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar for their onward journey,” the statement said.

It said that cars and two-wheelers approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan and Noida and seeking to go towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Faridabad can take a left turn on CV Raman Marg. They can then take a right turn either at Mata Mandir Marg or Johar Marg to come back on Mathura Road for their onward journey.

The goods vehicles on Ring Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan/Noida instead of turning left onto Mathura Road, can go straight over the Ashram flyover and turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg by taking the at grade road along Lajpat Nagar flyover.

They can then take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar for their onward journey, it stated.

On a 24-hour basis, about 2.8 lakh passenger car unit (PCU) pass through Ashram Chowk amounting to about 11,600 PCU per hour on an average.

Goods vehicles on Mathura Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Faridabad/Badarpur instead of going straight, can take the Modi Mill flyover near CRRI and take a U-turn from below the flyover at Kalkaji Mandir T-point. They can then turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg, take a right turn onto the at grade road along the Lajpat Nagar flyover and go straight over the Ashram flyover, it said.

Further, the PWD is carrying out emergency repairs at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover.

This is expected to continue for another two weeks. As the work is being carried out in parts, only one carriageway of the flyover is available for traffic going towards Rajghat. This has resulted in congestion before the flyover, the statement said.

In order to ease traffic flow, the Delhi Traffic Police of Southern Range suggests the diversions and alternate routes.

All traffic approaching the Sarai Kale Khan flyover from Ashram or from Barapullah flyover, can keep left and go straight ahead along the at garage road of the flyover, they said.

All traffic bound for NH-24, East Delhi, Ghaziabad and descending from Barapullah flyover and approaching Sarai Kale Khan, can opt to go straight ahead and take DND flyway. They can take a left turn onto MayurViharPusta road and rejoin on NH24 or Vikas Marg, it said.

It also said that the traffic on Ring Road coming from Ashram and bound for North, North-West Delhi, Sonipat and Karnal can take DND flyway. They can take a left turn onto Mayur Vihar Pusta road and come back onto Ring Road via Nizamuddin Bridge/Nizamuddin Khatta, Yamuna Bridge on Vikas Marg or Sarita Vihar Bridge.

The goods vehicles coming from Ashram on Ring Road and approaching Sarai kale Khan to compulsorily take DND flyover. They can come back again onto Ring Road via Nizamuddin Bridge/Nizamuddin Khatta, Yamuna Bridge on Vikas Marg or Sarita Vihar Bridge, the statement said.

In order to facilitate commuters, diversion and directional boards have been put up at select locations on the routes, it added.