Traffic advisory issued as Noida readies for PM visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on December 25 to inaugurate Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, a traffic advisory has been issued for the day, banning entry of heavy vehicles in some parts of the city.

The advisory has been issued by the Noida Traffic Police. Explaining the details, a senior police officer said that vehicular movement will not be allowed from Sector 38 Botanical Garden bus stand till Atta chowk (near Sector 18 market) road.

Turn below flyover

“The road connecting Sector 94, 124, 125 and 126 will also remain blocked to vehicular traffic. Light vehicles can take the turn from below Mahamaya Flyover via Hajipur village to reach Sector 126,” the officer said. He added that the entry of heavy vehicles through Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway, Chilla Regulator, Sector 60 elevated road and MP road to FNG (Parthla) crossing will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those coming from Greater Noida to attend the Prime Minister’s public rally at Sector 125 can take the cut to Sector 93 and via service road, reach the rally site. The 12.64-km section of the Delhi Metro connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi will significantly reduce the current travel time. After inauguration of Metro rail, Mr. Modi will also address a public meeting at Amity University in Noida.

Security stepped up

On Sunday evening, security at Delhi-Noida borders were also stepped up. Heavy police force was deployed and vehicles were checked by policemen. Senior police and administration officials will also patrol around the venue where the Prime Minister is to address the public. Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration officials said that the public has been asked to not bring any items except mobile phones to the rally.

Yogi’s inspection

To take stock of arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Noida on Saturday. He visited the site where the public meeting will take place and directed the officials to complete all pending work by Sunday. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Industry Minister Satish Mahana kept an eye on arrangements. He also directed the officials to ensure no disturbance of traffic movement during Mr. Modi’s visit.