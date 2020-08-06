Traders welcome exit of Chinese firm from IPL

New Delhi

06 August 2020 22:51 IST

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the exit of Chinese firm Vivo from the Indian Premier League and announced the launch of a “China Quit India” campaign on Thursday.

The group had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah decrying the participation of Vivo, in light of the recent clashes at the Galwan Valley and subsequent steps taken by the government against Chinese firms.

The CAIT also announced that trade associations across the country will hold demonstrations on August 9, calling for a boycott of Chinese goods as part of a new campaign.

In view of the way China has occupied the Indian retail market over the last 20 years and the present circumstances, it was important to “liberate the country’s retail market from Chinese products and create a self-reliant Indian market to reduce the country’s dependence on China,” the traders’ body said in a statement.

It said that it would also demand a ban on the Chinese company Huawei’s 5G network roll out and call for an exit of Chinese companies that have invested in start-ups.