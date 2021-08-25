Traders wait with bated breath for Nizamuddin centre to reopen

The caretaker inside the centre locks the door from the inside; traders outside the religious centre in Delhi on Tuesday. SANDEEP

Police hand over keys to Maulana Saad Kandhalvi’s mother

A day after the Delhi High Court ordered the police to hand over the keys of Nizamuddin Markaz residential area to Maulana Saad Kandhalvi’s mother, the premises remained locked from the outside. The police handed over the keys late on Tuesday.

Maulana Saad’s family refused to speak to the media because of the “negative portrayal” when the Markaz was told to close last year after a case was registered in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in violation of COVID-19 rules.

Already hit by lockdown

At the religious centre, a few people who were inside refused to open the door or respond to repeated calls.

Locals, however, said they cannot wait for the Markaz to reopen because their businesses have been heavily impacted and the COVID-19 induced lockdown made matters worse.

Zulfiqar Alam, 52, who has an ittar stall outside the Markaz, said he used to sell biscuits and other edibles.

As there was no sale of the products after the Markaz shutdown, he switched to selling perfume. “I used to make ₹400-₹500 a day but now I barely make ₹200. I will switch back to selling biscuits as soon as the Markaz reopens,” he said, adding that scores of people who used to visit the Markaz were his customers. “This place ensured income for over 3,500 people. Now, not even 350 are making money.”

Sarfaraz, 24, who sells apparel on a wooden cart, said he is barely able to make ends meet. “Markaz khule.. Jamaatein aaye jaaye… pehle jaisa mahaul ho… Usi ka intezar hai [The Markaz should open. People should start coming in. I am waiting for a day when it’s just like before],” he said.

On the blame that the Tablighi Jamaat received at the time of the incident, Mr. Sarfaraz said they did what they were told. “They stayed where they were as the public services messages at the time were saying”.

Rizwan, a 33-year-old seller of Islamic books, has been running a shop for over 10 years after taking over from his father and grandfather who ran it for 50 years.

He said the money he used to make is nowhere close to what he is earning now. “I used to open at 7 a.m. and get done by 10 a.m. I used to make a good amount. Now, I sit all day, but can’t make the same money,” he said, adding that as soon as the Markaz reopens, the congregation episode will have no bearing and people will flock back.

Due to last year’s incident as well as COVID-19, the crowds at Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah has also fallen.

Mohammed Ashiq, 18, who works at a tea stall in the area said that he is also waiting for the Markaz to reopen because he is “not used to the empty streets”.

The High Court had taken the police to task on Monday, stating: “What is Section 60 [of Evidence Act on oral evidence], Section 310 [Code of Criminal Procedure on local inspection]? What sections have you registered? Preserving a site does not mean you lock it. Take photos and move from the site. What was recovered? Case was only that people were residing there.”

Justice Yogesh Khanna had also directed the police to hand over the keys of the residential area within two days.

The court additionally clarified that the occupants cannot enter any non-residential portion of the property till further orders.