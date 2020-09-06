‘Traders suffered due to arbitrary power bills’

New Delhi

06 September 2020 02:09 IST

The Opposition BJP on Sunday accused the Delhi government of plunging traders and citizens into suffering due to arbitrary electricity bills and other taxes during the lockdown.

The AAP will see “huge consequences” due to this in the 2022 Municipal Corporation polls, said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

On the other hand, he said, despite the economic crunch, the civic bodies had given relief to traders by giving one-year exemption for trade licences, paying property tax, warehouse license and conversion charges till March 2021. which were due in April 2020. “With this social decision, the civic bodies have provided relief to the traders,” he said.

