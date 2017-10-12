Traders move SC over ban

A group of traders on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its Monday order banning sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region till November 1.

The traders told the apex court that their licences were revived in pursuance of the apex court’s order passed on September 12 and that they procured firecrackers for sale during Diwali.

Urgent hearing

A Bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi, A. M. Sapre and Navin Sinha assured the counsel for the traders that it would consult the judge concerned who had passed the order for placing their interim application for urgent hearing.

Lawyer Deepak Chauhan, representing trader Rajesh Kalia and several others, said a lot of money had been invested by them after their licences were revived and the recent SC order would lead to big losses. The court, while banning the sale of firecrackers till November 1, had said that its September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers would be effective only from November 1.

The court had said that the November 11, 2016, order suspending licences “should be given one chance to test itself” to see if it would have a positive effect, particularly during Diwali. The court had, in its last year’s direction, suspended all licenses which permitted sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR till further orders.