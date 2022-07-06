Traders hopeful Ghazipur slaughterhouse will reopen soon

Traders are hopeful that the Ghazipur slaughterhouse will reopen before Id-ul-Adha on July 10, with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asking for a joint committee of central and state control boards to hold a meeting expeditiously on the issue, as per the Delhi Meat Merchants Association (DMMA).

The DMMA president Arshad H. Qureshi said reopening the slaughterhouse will be a relief to lakhs of people who are dependent on the slaughterhouse for their livelihood.

“In an ongoing case, the NGT had asked the Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to inspect the slaughterhouse. Their teams found some shortcomings and the DPCC withdrew its consent for us to operate following which the slaughterhouse was shut down on May 30,” Mr. Qureshi said.

“We closed down illegal borewells and also got permission for five borewells from the Delhi Jal Board. Also, an effluent treatment plant is functioning now. We are 99% hopeful that it will be allowed to reopen before Id,” Mr. Qureshi said.