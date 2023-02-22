ADVERTISEMENT

‘Traders harassed by MCD at AAP’s behest’

February 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Pradesh BJP working chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre) with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday charged AAP leaders and councillors with harassing the city’s traders and businesspersons by forcing MCD officials to issue notices to them and sealing their shops.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused AAP of putting pressure oncivic officials to seal shops in the wards that it lost in the December 2022 municipal polls.

In response, AAP said it was public knowledge that the MCD was still being “ruled by the Central government through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Special Officer and the Commissioner”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US