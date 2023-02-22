‘Traders harassed by MCD at AAP’s behest’

February 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday charged AAP leaders and councillors with harassing the city’s traders and businesspersons by forcing MCD officials to issue notices to them and sealing their shops.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused AAP of putting pressure oncivic officials to seal shops in the wards that it lost in the December 2022 municipal polls.

In response, AAP said it was public knowledge that the MCD was still being “ruled by the Central government through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Special Officer and the Commissioner”.