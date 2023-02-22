HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Traders harassed by MCD at AAP’s behest’

February 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Pradesh BJP working chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre) with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Delhi Pradesh BJP working chief Virendra Sachdeva (centre) with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday charged AAP leaders and councillors with harassing the city’s traders and businesspersons by forcing MCD officials to issue notices to them and sealing their shops.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused AAP of putting pressure oncivic officials to seal shops in the wards that it lost in the December 2022 municipal polls.

In response, AAP said it was public knowledge that the MCD was still being “ruled by the Central government through the Lieutenant-Governor, the Special Officer and the Commissioner”.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.