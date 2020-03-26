Delhi

Traders’ hail Delhi govt.’s move to allow stores to operate 24x7

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the Delhi government’s announcement to allow groceries store to run 24/7, on Thursday.

“It is a much-needed step at this time of unprecedented crisis,” said CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal, adding that the trading community stood in solidarity with the Delhi government and would make optimum use of the facility.

However, he added that it would be crucial for adequate security arrangement to be made by the government to avoid any untoward incidents. He also called for the need to issue passes to traders dealing in essential commodities through a separate window so that they may resume work at the earliest. He also called for clarification on the classification of essential goods so that there was no confusion between traders, their employees or law enforcement agencies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2020 11:34:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/traders-hail-delhi-govts-move-to-allow-stores-to-operate-24x7/article31176812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY