Traders discuss reopening markets in the city

Discussions over reopening city markets are ongoing as the nationwide lockdown nears its end on May 17.

While some trade representatives want the markets to open but with riders, others are in favour of keeping them shut till the end of May.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an umbrella organisation of traders, met through videoconferencing on Wednesday in which 100 traders’ associations participated, the CTI claimed.

CTI convener Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said representatives from Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Chawri Bazaar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Connaught Place, Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Mayapuri, Lajpat Nagar among other markets were present.

“In today’s meeting, 90% of the traders said that markets and shops should open while 10% of the traders suggested that the lockdown should continue,” the CTI said.

Odd-even policy

“Most of the business entities suggested that relief should be given to open the markets in Delhi. Most traders suggested that markets be opened based on odd-even principles and that timings of some markets can also be changed,” the statement said.

However, according to the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, it was decided at their own meeting that these not be allowed to open at all.

“At an important meeting with all market associations and respective office-bearers, it was decided that all Delhi markets should remain closed till May due to the rising number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

This was to ensure safety of not only traders but also the customers, the body said.