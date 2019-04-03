Delhi traders complain against PM’s photo on garment packaging

New Delhi

03 April 2019 01:50 IST

Shopkeeper claims the garments came from Surat

Traders in Delhi on Tuesday raised concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo and the BJP’s election slogans being printed on the packaging of clothes bought from wholesale markets in Old Delhi.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders’ Association, said he had bought unstitched salwar kameez pieces from a shop in Old Delhi to sell at his own shop in Sarojini Nagar on Monday.

He said that on Tuesday, customers at his shop pointed out that Mr. Modi’s photo, the BJP’s party symbol and slogans like acche din aane wale hai were printed on the packaging. Mr. Randhawa said that he has submitted a complaint on the ECI’s cVigil app. In the complaint, Mr. Randhawa said that the pieces he had bought came from Surat, Gujarat.

He added that the traders’ association would submit a complaint with the Election Commission of India on Wednesday regarding the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.