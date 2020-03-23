Traders’ body welcomes curfew

Traders’ union, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), welcomed the Delhi government’s decision on Sunday to impose a shutdown in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19.

In accordance, the union said it issued an advisory to all trade associations of Delhi to inform every trader in the city to keep their shop closed till the end of the month. On Sunday alone, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janata curfew’, CAIT said, up to 7 crore traders in 60,000 markets, with nearly 40 crore employees have observed the curfew.

Joining hands with CAIT, about 1 crore transporters, 4 crore hawkers and about 2 crore small-scale industries also refrained from any kind of business activities, it said. The one-day shutdown caused a loss of business to the tune of nearly ₹15,000 crore to the domestic trade, the union estimated.

Along with CAIT, other national organisations of retail sector, including All India Motor Transport Welfare Association, National Hawkers Federation, Laghu Udyog Bharti, MSME Development Forum, All India Ladies Entrepreneurs Association, All India Motor Transport Congress, Bharatiya Kisan Manch, participated in the ‘Janata Curfew’.

Highlighting the impact of the pandemic on trade, particularly near the end of the financial year, CAIT also urged the Prime Minister to make various interventions, such as postponing filing of income tax and GST returns, extension on bank loans and EMIs without interest or penalty, institution of a cash loan at concessional rates of interest to ensure a smooth supply chain and provision of subsidy to traders to award wages to employees during the shutdown.