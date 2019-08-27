Delhi

Traders’ body supports call on plastic ban

Traders body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has petitioned the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to take immediate steps to stop usage of single-use plastic, the group said in a statement on Monday.

In furtherance of the call made by the PM recently, the CAIT, which boasts of a support base of seven crore members, has assured the Minister of support from the trading community in making the ban of single-use plastic a “mass movement”, it said. To this end, “We have decided to make traders and consumers aware of it through a campaign from September 1,” it said.

