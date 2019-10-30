Traders’ body opposes minimum wage hike, demands rollback

Opposing the government’s move to raise minimum wages, traders’ union — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) — on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Kejriwal demanding a rollback of the decision.
“Delhi trade is reeling under an unprecedented slowdown...The steep hike in minimum wages will result in unnecessary financial load,” the union wrote. The government, in a recent notification, had increased the minimum wage of unskilled labour to ₹14,842. The union termed it “unjustified, arbitrary and uncalled for”.
The move would also give rise to “inspector raj” in the city, said secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal. The traders also asked Mr. Kejriwal for an appointment to discuss the issue at the earliest.
