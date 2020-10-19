Trader stabbed to death in Ghazipur

New Delhi

19 October 2020 00:18 IST

A 43-year-old trader was allegedly stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Ghazipur Mandi, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased — Omkar Sharma — is from Haryana, they said. The police suspect that Sharma was killed somewhere else and later his body was packed in a bedsheet and dumped here at Ghazipur Mandi. His body was recovered on Friday and handed over to his family after post-mortem, an officer said. He was killed over money dispute. CCTV cameras near the spot are being scanned while his family members are being questioned in connection with the case.

