Trade unions thank Centre for waiving conversion charges

Representatives from several traders’ organisations called on the State leadership of the BJP here on Tuesday expressing gratitude for the Centre’s decision to waive conversion charges, the party claimed in a statement.

Over an estimated 50,000 small shopkeepers operating from as many as 105 markets in the city have been impacted positively by the move, the party said.

“The waiving of conversion charges is one more step among several seemingly impossible things which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken for the benefit of the people of the country. This move has positively impacted the lives of both small as well as big businessmen,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told the delegation of traders.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the move would go a long way in removing the stranglehold of builders from the shops of small businessmen.

“Operators of small businesses could not own their shops earlier despite paying the entire amount of the unit’s value to builders but this move, as per PM Modi’s ease of doing business policy, has changed that,” Mr. Gupta said.

Praveen Khandelwal of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the conversion of existing lessee hold arrangements to free hold would make several traders legitimate owners of their property.