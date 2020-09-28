Tractor set on fire at India Gate during protest against farm Bills

New Delhi

28 September 2020 09:00 IST

Identities of the persons involved being ascertained, say police

A tractor was set on fire at Delhi’s India Gate by a group of men protesting against the farm Bills on Monday morning.

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi), said that around 15 to 20 persons gathered at Rajpath near India Gate at around 7.15 a.m. and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused and the tractor removed. Legal action is being taken in the matter and the identities of the persons involved are being ascertained.

According to police, eyewitnesses said that that the protesters brought the tractor on a truck, and after reaching Rajpath, they pushed it on to the road and set it on fire. The protesters were holding pictures of Bhagat Singh and raised slogans against the farm Bills that were recently passed by Parliament.

Mr Singhal said that the police were going through CCTV footage to identify the people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Youth Congress live streamed the video of the tractor being set on fire.