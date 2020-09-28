Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said.
The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.
According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 a.m. and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 a.m. and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.
“Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.
