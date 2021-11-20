Tracking waste collection vehicles now a click away

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday launched online tracking of its fleet of waste collection vehicles for residents under the civic body’s jurisdiction. EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said that residents can track the vehicles on the civic body’s online portal.

He said the move was aimed at providing transparency regarding waste collection and to educate residents on the civic body’s ongoing initiative to ensure segregation of waste by the generator in residential areas.

“We have to make more efforts to create awareness among residents and we are talking to RWAs and NGOs for the same. In industrial areas, waste is being segregated and while the results aren’t complete, our efforts are in place especially with door-to-door collection,” said Mr. Anand.

Previously, EDMC had directed that commercial establishments will have to strictly ensure waste segregation prior to collection from November 1, and failure in complying with the rules will lead to penalties. Mr. Anand said that the deadline for residential areas is on December 1, following which penalties will be imposed on violators.

According to Delhi’s Solid Waste Management By-laws, which were notified in 2018, the responsibility of segregating the waste into wet waste, dry waste and domestic hazardous waste falls on those who generate it.